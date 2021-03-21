Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $542.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $542.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $548.00 million. Itron reported sales of $598.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. Itron has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

