Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $28,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,985 shares of company stock worth $17,236,115.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

