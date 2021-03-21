Jarvis+ (JAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $400,693.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 186.1% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.57 million and $400,693.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00640044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024231 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.