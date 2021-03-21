JavaScript Token (JS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 100.1% higher against the dollar. JavaScript Token has a market cap of $10,537.71 and $3.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JavaScript Token token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00459774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00141516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00703751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 tokens. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

JavaScript Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JavaScript Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.