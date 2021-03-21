JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.80. 959,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

