JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.