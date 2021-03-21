JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,305,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after buying an additional 665,860 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 2,265,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.