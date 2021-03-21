Jobchain (JOB) Market Capitalization Hits $21.61 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Jobchain has a total market cap of $21.61 million and $737,256.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 99.6% higher against the dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00640447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,363,193,293 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

