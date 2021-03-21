JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,124,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. 54,418,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382,331. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.09 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

