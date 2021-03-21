JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,358,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. 2,596,716 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

