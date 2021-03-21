JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.24

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. JulSwap has a total market cap of $46.54 million and $7.70 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

