JulSwap Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $43.95 million and $7.53 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00465200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00137616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.94 or 0.00743884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.