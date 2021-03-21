Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.60 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 87.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00459475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00711318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

