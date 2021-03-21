JUST Trading Up 41.6% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $233.94 million and approximately $303.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00461692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00138835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.00710032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

