JustBet Price Up 144.8% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. JustBet has a market capitalization of $741,127.91 and approximately $658,792.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 144.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00461038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00144496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00690086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,991,356 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

