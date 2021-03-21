JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $77.73 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $177.91 or 0.00307699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00459508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00702756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

