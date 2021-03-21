Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.40% of Kadant worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kadant by 35,614.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 396,747 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $177.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

