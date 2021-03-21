Kadena (KDA) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Kadena has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $63.61 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00459163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00141983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00692329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00074441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,321,829 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

