KARMA (KARMA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $681.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 52% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 13,287.2% against the dollar. One KARMA token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $82.53 million and approximately $681.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

