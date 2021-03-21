Kcash Market Capitalization Hits $11.56 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.
Kcash Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
