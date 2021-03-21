Keep Network Hits Market Cap of $331.75 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Keep Network has a market cap of $331.75 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00459259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.92 or 0.00693702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,407,345 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

