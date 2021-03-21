Keep3rV1 Price Hits $292.75 on Major Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for approximately $292.75 or 0.00510716 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $58.55 million and $19.24 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00459352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00143072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00693037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

