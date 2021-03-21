Keep4r Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,869.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Keep4r token can now be bought for about $6.44 or 0.00011223 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $506,007.56 and approximately $31,869.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00459475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00711318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.