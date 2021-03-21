KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $371.13 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $371.13 or 0.00640340 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and $2.63 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00459670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00064423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00139566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00703188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

