Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Investar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.36%.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

