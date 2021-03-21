Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Nesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at $11,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nesco by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nesco in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSCO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

