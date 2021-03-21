Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Select Interior Concepts worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

SIC opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $204.60 million, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

