Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SuRo Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 42.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.46 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSSS. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

SuRo Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.