Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 42,500 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Belden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of BDC opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

