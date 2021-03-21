Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,072,216 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of ImmunoGen worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

