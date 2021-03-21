Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,032 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

