Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364,149 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

