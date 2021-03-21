Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

SHBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

SHBI opened at $17.63 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

