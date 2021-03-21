Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,065 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of AstroNova worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in AstroNova by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in AstroNova by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 78,638 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AstroNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 million, a P/E ratio of -94.69, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

