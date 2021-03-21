Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,786 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Primo Water worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

