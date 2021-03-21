Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

