Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 287,449 CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 287,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of CPI Aerostructures as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $4.74 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

