Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of TransAct Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.