Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,936 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Asure Software worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 490,383 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Asure Software by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

ASUR stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

