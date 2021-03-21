Kin Trading Up 45.1% This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $232.16 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00460712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00038071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00141234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00714785 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.