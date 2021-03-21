KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,451. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,275. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.