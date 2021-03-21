KLAYswap Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.57 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $19.06 or 0.00033798 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $111.24 million and $10.57 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00462705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00064842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00144673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00689066 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00074426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

