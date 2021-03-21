Kleros Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Kleros has a market cap of $57.54 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00016679 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,366,699 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

