Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Koppers worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 81,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Koppers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Koppers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Koppers stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.