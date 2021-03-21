Kora Network Token Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (KNT)

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Kora Network Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Kora Network Token has a market capitalization of $345,032.81 and $66.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kora Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Kora Network Token Profile

Kora Network Token (KNT) is a token. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 tokens. The official website for Kora Network Token is kora.network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Kora Network Token Token Trading

