Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

KRNT stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 233,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

