Krios Trading Up 68.1% Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 68.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $1.57 million and $6.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000996 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00080662 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

