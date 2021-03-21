Kuai Token Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $30.29 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

