KuCoin Shares (KCS) Market Cap Hits $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00646142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.