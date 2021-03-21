KuCoin Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $400.16 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00008708 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $400.16 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

